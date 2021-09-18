AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 25,103 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 141.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $549,108 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $793.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

