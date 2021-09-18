AGF Investments Inc. Buys 25,103 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $793.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $549,108. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

