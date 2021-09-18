AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

SBNY opened at $261.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.69 and its 200-day moving average is $242.88. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $272.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

