AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.67 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

