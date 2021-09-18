AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

NYSE:ETN opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

