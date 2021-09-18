AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 2,744 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIX. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

WIX stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average of $272.54. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.