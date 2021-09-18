AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 8,227 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.