AGF Investments Inc. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

