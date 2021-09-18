Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.