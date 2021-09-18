Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
