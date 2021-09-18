Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $170.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,024,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average of $158.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,335,402 shares of company stock valued at $343,883,241 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $630,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,483.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 160,208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 210.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

