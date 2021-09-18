AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKTAF opened at $0.92 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

