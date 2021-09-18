AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AKTAF opened at $0.92 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
