Akropolis Price Tops $0.0276 (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $89.48 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00131198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

