Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 80,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alcoa by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA opened at $48.83 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

