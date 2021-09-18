Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Update

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the August 15th total of 212,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alfi during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alfi during the second quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alfi during the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alfi during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Alfi stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Alfi has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

