Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12,966.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152,877 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 11.9% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.05. 25,543,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,670,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

