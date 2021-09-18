Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 7,500 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $266.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alico by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alico by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alico by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

