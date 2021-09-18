Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.44 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

