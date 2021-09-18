Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 1,015 shares changing hands.
AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $907.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $13,327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
