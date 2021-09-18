Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 1,015 shares changing hands.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $907.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $13,327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

