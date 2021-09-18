Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$59.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.45.

Several research firms recently commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

AIF traded down C$0.54 on Monday, hitting C$62.94. 117,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,724. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

