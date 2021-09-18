Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$63.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.45.

Altus Group stock opened at C$62.94 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.10 and a one year high of C$68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 76.82%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

