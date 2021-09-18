Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.