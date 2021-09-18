American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 447,291 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $10,596,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 266.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 254,324 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.