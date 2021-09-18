American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.08. 35,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 133,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.21. The company has a market cap of C$318.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.21.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

