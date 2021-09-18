American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

American National Insurance Co. cut its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 114.4% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 140,808 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 23.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other Rexnord news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,930.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.