American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang Acquires 6,000 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Woodmark stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 101,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 19.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

