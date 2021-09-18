Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 703 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $50.04 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $486.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

