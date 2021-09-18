Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,453 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of ATHA opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

