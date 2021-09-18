Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 698,949 shares of company stock worth $16,914,872 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.