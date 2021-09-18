Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,374 HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 66.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,569,537.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,840.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439. 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HYRE opened at $9.50 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $202.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.80.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HYRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

