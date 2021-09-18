Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,971,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.62 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

