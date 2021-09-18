AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $78,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

