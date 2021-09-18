AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 397,865 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 397,865 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $105,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $140.80. 10,880,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.39. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.