Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,617,753 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £25.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

