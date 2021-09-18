AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.43. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

