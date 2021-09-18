Amphenol Co. (APH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 13th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by 48.6% over the last three years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

