Ampleforth Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $106.53 million and $4.71 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00134372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 151,610,663 coins and its circulating supply is 112,531,616 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

