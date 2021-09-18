AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE AXR opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. AMREP has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Get AMREP alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in AMREP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMREP by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.