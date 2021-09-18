Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

