Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,827,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

