Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.80 Million

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post $768.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.90 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 543.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $44.20. 68,730,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,454,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 134,301 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

