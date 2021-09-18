Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.