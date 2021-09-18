Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.80. Qualys reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.30. The stock had a trading volume of 957,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,363. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,355 shares of company stock valued at $42,474,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Qualys by 117.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Qualys by 160.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

