Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Shares of STT traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,098,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,396. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

