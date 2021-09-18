Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $29.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $113.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 159,675 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.72. 234,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
