Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $29.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $113.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million.

BMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 159,675 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.72. 234,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

