Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.23 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

