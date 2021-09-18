Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $71.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. 442,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $523.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $385,576. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.