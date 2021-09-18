Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.56 Million

Analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce $206.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.83 million and the lowest is $192.90 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $822.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $838.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $966.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 496,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in CURO Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

