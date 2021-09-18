Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 105,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

