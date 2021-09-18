Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Kadant posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of KAI traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $217.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.42. Kadant has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $218.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,908 shares of company stock worth $728,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.