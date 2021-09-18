Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $2.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.11. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.10. 5,488,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $150.33.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

